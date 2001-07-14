The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) on Behalf of Investors

The+Law+Offices+of+Frank+R.+Cruz announces an investigation of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (“Upstart” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: UPST) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On May 9, 2022, after the market closed, Upstart announced its first quarter 2022 financial results in a press release. Therein, the Company reduced its fiscal 2022 guidance, expecting revenue of approximately $1.25 billion and contribution margin of 48%. During the related conference call, Upstart’s Chief Financial Officer cited “rising interest rates and rising consumer delinquencies [as] putting downward pressure on conversion.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $43.52, or 56%, to close at $33.61 per share on May 10, 2022.

If you purchased Upstart securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

