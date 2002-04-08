Dentsply Sirona, Inc. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses​

The Portnoy Law Firm advises Dentsply Sirona Inc. ("Dentsply" or the "Company") ( XRAY) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

On April 19, 2022, Dentsply stated that the Company's Chief Executive Officer had been terminated, effective immediately, and will "cease to serve as a member of the Company's Board."

On April 19, 2022, Dentsply stated that the Company's Chief Executive Officer had been terminated, effective immediately, and will "cease to serve as a member of the Company's Board."

Then on May 10, 2022, the Company announced that it has commenced an internal investigation following allegations from current and former employees around the company’s use of incentives to sell products to distributors in 3Q and 4Q 2021. The Company investigating whether: “Whether those incentives were appropriately accounted for and the impact of those sales was adequately disclosed to the SEC,” and “Allegations that certain former and current members of senior management directed the company’s use of those incentives and other actions to achieve executive compensation targets in 2021.”

On this news, Dentsply's stock fell thereby injuring investors.

