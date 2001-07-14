PEGASYSTEMS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Pegasystems, Inc. on Behalf of Pegasystems Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Pegasystems, Inc. (“Pegasystems” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PEGA) on behalf of Pegasystems stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Pegasystems has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On May 10, 2022, Appian announced that it has received a verdict from a jury in the Circuit Court for Fairfax County, Virginia, awarding it $2.036 billion in damages from Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA) for trade secret misappropriation. The jury also found that Pegasystems violated the Virginia Computer Crimes Act. The jury further found Pegasystems' misappropriation of Appian's trade secrets to be willful and malicious. Appian brought the case to trial to ensure the protection of its proprietary intellectual property, including its trade secrets.

On this news, Pegasystems’ stock dropped $13.68, or 20.75%, to close at $52.25.

