Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

250 West 57th Street New York, NY 10107

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 198 stocks valued at a total of $576,000,000. The top holdings were AAPL(8.05%), MSFT(4.84%), and AMZN(4.51%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Strategic Advisors LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Strategic Advisors LLC reduced their investment in NAS:NVDA by 47,941 shares. The trade had a 2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $251.13.

On 05/11/2022, NVIDIA Corp traded for a price of $175.95 per share and a market cap of $512,499,334,000. The stock has returned 23.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NVIDIA Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 45.71, a price-book ratio of 16.57, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 44.27 and a price-sales ratio of 16.58.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Strategic Advisors LLC bought 208,400 shares of ARCA:SCHB for a total holding of 474,599. The trade had a 1.93% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.53.

On 05/11/2022, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF traded for a price of $46.64 per share and a market cap of $19,985,240,000. The stock has returned -7.82% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a price-book ratio of 3.84.

Strategic Advisors LLC reduced their investment in NAS:TSLA by 8,676 shares. The trade had a 1.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $934.99.

On 05/11/2022, Tesla Inc traded for a price of $800.04 per share and a market cap of $828,849,380,000. The stock has returned 27.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tesla Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 108.89, a price-book ratio of 24.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 63.39 and a price-sales ratio of 14.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Strategic Advisors LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 49,032 shares. The trade had a 1.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $168.23.

On 05/11/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $154.51 per share and a market cap of $2,500,772,316,000. The stock has returned 22.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-book ratio of 37.18, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.32 and a price-sales ratio of 6.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Strategic Advisors LLC reduced their investment in NAS:QQQ by 16,339 shares. The trade had a 0.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $354.77.

On 05/11/2022, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 traded for a price of $300.76 per share and a market cap of $164,034,504,000. The stock has returned -10.66% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 has a price-earnings ratio of 28.44 and a price-book ratio of 7.56.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.