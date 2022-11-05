Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of JENSEN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC

JENSEN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 81 stocks valued at a total of $13,405,000,000. The top holdings were MSFT(6.80%), GOOGL(6.74%), and PEP(6.29%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were JENSEN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

JENSEN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NYSE:GIS by 3,033,295 shares. The trade had a 1.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $67.13.

On 05/11/2022, General Mills Inc traded for a price of $71.74 per share and a market cap of $43,202,691,000. The stock has returned 15.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, General Mills Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.16, a price-book ratio of 4.41, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.39 and a price-sales ratio of 2.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.15, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 513,165 shares in NYSE:MCO, giving the stock a 1.29% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $336.35 during the quarter.

On 05/11/2022, Moody's Corporation traded for a price of $285.04 per share and a market cap of $52,589,880,000. The stock has returned -13.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Moody's Corporation has a price-earnings ratio of 26.99, a price-book ratio of 21.96, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.69 and a price-sales ratio of 8.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, JENSEN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC bought 735,466 shares of NYSE:NKE for a total holding of 4,222,897. The trade had a 0.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $140.68.

On 05/11/2022, Nike Inc traded for a price of $109.49 per share and a market cap of $172,311,800,000. The stock has returned -18.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nike Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.89, a price-book ratio of 11.65, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.74 and a price-sales ratio of 3.78.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, JENSEN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC bought 716,920 shares of NAS:SBUX for a total holding of 4,220,525. The trade had a 0.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $94.44.

On 05/11/2022, Starbucks Corp traded for a price of $71.86 per share and a market cap of $82,416,234,000. The stock has returned -35.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Starbucks Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 19.26, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.60 and a price-sales ratio of 2.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

JENSEN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NYSE:UNH by 112,365 shares. The trade had a 0.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $481.86.

On 05/11/2022, UnitedHealth Group Inc traded for a price of $488.01 per share and a market cap of $457,837,124,000. The stock has returned 17.33% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, UnitedHealth Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.69, a price-book ratio of 6.29, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.02, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.45 and a price-sales ratio of 1.58.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.23, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

