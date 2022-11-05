Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of LS Investment Advisors, LLC

LS Investment Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 145 stocks valued at a total of $630,000,000. The top holdings were AAPL(10.44%), MSFT(4.06%), and GOOG(3.89%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were LS Investment Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 336,778 shares in ARCA:VEA, giving the stock a 2.57% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $48.59 during the quarter.

On 05/11/2022, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF traded for a price of $42.74 per share and a market cap of $95,728,918,000. The stock has returned -16.03% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a price-book ratio of 1.64.

During the quarter, LS Investment Advisors, LLC bought 57,840 shares of NYSE:CB for a total holding of 58,923. The trade had a 1.96% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $203.13.

On 05/11/2022, Chubb Ltd traded for a price of $204.87 per share and a market cap of $86,805,748,000. The stock has returned 19.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chubb Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 10.91, a price-book ratio of 1.52, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.11 and a price-sales ratio of 2.19.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 36,416-share investment in NAS:FB. Previously, the stock had a 1.85% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $250.52 during the quarter.

On 05/11/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $197.65 per share and a market cap of $534,904,817,000. The stock has returned -35.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.89, a price-book ratio of 4.34, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.67 and a price-sales ratio of 4.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.50, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, LS Investment Advisors, LLC bought 30,360 shares of NYSE:CAT for a total holding of 36,402. The trade had a 1.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $209.75.

On 05/11/2022, Caterpillar Inc traded for a price of $202.99 per share and a market cap of $108,269,673,000. The stock has returned -14.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Caterpillar Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-book ratio of 6.35, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.67 and a price-sales ratio of 2.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

LS Investment Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:MDT by 42,661 shares. The trade had a 0.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $105.61.

On 05/11/2022, Medtronic PLC traded for a price of $100.31 per share and a market cap of $134,569,795,000. The stock has returned -18.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Medtronic PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 27.62, a price-book ratio of 2.57, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.00 and a price-sales ratio of 4.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

