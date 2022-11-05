Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Paradice Investment Management LLC

Paradice Investment Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 38 stocks valued at a total of $1,709,000,000. The top holdings were UNVR(4.94%), KAR(4.90%), and AVNS(4.82%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Paradice Investment Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Paradice Investment Management LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:NVST by 1,544,180 shares. The trade had a 3.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.16.

On 05/11/2022, Envista Holdings Corp traded for a price of $42.31 per share and a market cap of $6,880,349,000. The stock has returned -6.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Envista Holdings Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 22.54, a price-book ratio of 1.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.97 and a price-sales ratio of 2.95.

The guru established a new position worth 666,404 shares in NYSE:EHC, giving the stock a 2.77% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $65.64 during the quarter.

On 05/11/2022, Encompass Health Corp traded for a price of $63.4 per share and a market cap of $6,327,488,000. The stock has returned -25.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Encompass Health Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 16.21, a price-book ratio of 3.21, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.26 and a price-sales ratio of 1.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 932,941 shares in NAS:PRGS, giving the stock a 2.57% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $45.01 during the quarter.

On 05/11/2022, Progress Software Corp traded for a price of $47.52 per share and a market cap of $2,079,773,000. The stock has returned 10.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Progress Software Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 26.55, a price-book ratio of 5.63, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.38 and a price-sales ratio of 3.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 1,296,808 shares in NAS:FTDR, giving the stock a 2.27% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $33.4 during the quarter.

On 05/11/2022, Frontdoor Inc traded for a price of $26.4 per share and a market cap of $2,171,611,000. The stock has returned -50.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Frontdoor Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.21 and a price-sales ratio of 1.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.50, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Paradice Investment Management LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:CNO by 1,938,065 shares. The trade had a 2.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.82.

On 05/11/2022, CNO Financial Group Inc traded for a price of $20.63 per share and a market cap of $2,390,788,000. The stock has returned -22.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CNO Financial Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 6.42, a price-book ratio of 0.67, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.66 and a price-sales ratio of 0.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

