Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Strategic Wealth Advisors Group, LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

3610 AMERICAN RIVER DR. SACRAMENTO, CA 95864

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 506 stocks valued at a total of $2,602,000,000. The top holdings were AAPL(5.96%), QQQ(3.68%), and SPY(3.25%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Strategic Wealth Advisors Group, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 583,336 shares in ARCA:GSY, giving the stock a 1.12% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $50 during the quarter.

On 05/11/2022, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF traded for a price of $49.75 per share and a market cap of $2,402,925,000. The stock has returned -1.01% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group, LLC bought 77,205 shares of NAS:QQQ for a total holding of 265,131. The trade had a 1.07% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $354.77.

On 05/11/2022, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 traded for a price of $300.76 per share and a market cap of $164,034,504,000. The stock has returned -10.66% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 has a price-earnings ratio of 28.44 and a price-book ratio of 7.56.

The guru established a new position worth 87,190 shares in ARCA:VOOG, giving the stock a 0.92% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $270.54 during the quarter.

On 05/11/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF traded for a price of $231.4 per share and a market cap of $6,612,256,000. The stock has returned -7.75% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 27.26 and a price-book ratio of 8.30.

The guru established a new position worth 254,323 shares in ARCA:BIL, giving the stock a 0.89% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $91.41 during the quarter.

On 05/11/2022, SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF traded for a price of $91.43 per share and a market cap of $16,877,064,000. The stock has returned -0.04% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group, LLC bought 129,987 shares of NAS:AAPL for a total holding of 891,838. The trade had a 0.87% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $168.23.

On 05/11/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $154.51 per share and a market cap of $2,500,772,316,000. The stock has returned 22.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-book ratio of 37.18, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.32 and a price-sales ratio of 6.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

