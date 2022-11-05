Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas

Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 136 stocks valued at a total of $349,000,000. The top holdings were AAPL(12.38%), MSFT(4.05%), and JNJ(2.85%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas bought 5,876 shares of NAS:AAPL for a total holding of 247,438. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $168.23.

On 05/11/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $154.51 per share and a market cap of $2,500,772,316,000. The stock has returned 22.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-book ratio of 37.18, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.32 and a price-sales ratio of 6.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 7,436-share investment in NAS:STX. Previously, the stock had a 0.25% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $102.57 during the quarter.

On 05/11/2022, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC traded for a price of $80.8 per share and a market cap of $17,359,393,000. The stock has returned -7.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 9.91, a price-book ratio of 41.47, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.54 and a price-sales ratio of 1.52.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas bought 4,098 shares of NYSE:JNJ for a total holding of 56,027. The trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $170.01.

On 05/11/2022, Johnson & Johnson traded for a price of $177.09 per share and a market cap of $465,994,945,000. The stock has returned 6.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Johnson & Johnson has a price-earnings ratio of 23.88, a price-book ratio of 6.24, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.39 and a price-sales ratio of 4.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas bought 3,649 shares of NYSE:PG for a total holding of 48,525. The trade had a 0.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.55.

On 05/11/2022, Procter & Gamble Co traded for a price of $154.79 per share and a market cap of $371,387,158,000. The stock has returned 14.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Procter & Gamble Co has a price-earnings ratio of 27.01, a price-book ratio of 8.33, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.79 and a price-sales ratio of 4.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas bought 2,131 shares of NYSE:GD for a total holding of 17,784. The trade had a 0.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $221.83.

On 05/11/2022, General Dynamics Corp traded for a price of $229.3 per share and a market cap of $63,677,783,000. The stock has returned 20.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, General Dynamics Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-book ratio of 3.54, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.20 and a price-sales ratio of 1.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.20, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

