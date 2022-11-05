Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Rain Capital Management, LLC

Rain Capital Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 47 stocks valued at a total of $114,000,000. The top holdings were IVV(25.22%), VTI(14.06%), and MINT(12.45%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Rain Capital Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Rain Capital Management, LLC bought 122,250 shares of ARCA:MINT for a total holding of 141,499. The trade had a 10.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $100.86.

On 05/11/2022, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad traded for a price of $99.68 per share and a market cap of $12,255,657,000. The stock has returned -1.75% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Rain Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:IEF by 113,259 shares. The trade had a 10.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $110.76.

On 05/11/2022, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $102.18 per share and a market cap of $16,450,980,000. The stock has returned -10.27% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Rain Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:BND by 56,517 shares. The trade had a 3.84% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $81.21.

On 05/11/2022, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF traded for a price of $75.81 per share and a market cap of $80,474,060,000. The stock has returned -9.02% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Rain Capital Management, LLC bought 14,484 shares of ARCA:VT for a total holding of 130,278. The trade had a 1.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $101.06.

On 05/11/2022, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF traded for a price of $89.2 per share and a market cap of $22,867,770,000. The stock has returned -11.94% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a price-book ratio of 2.55.

During the quarter, Rain Capital Management, LLC bought 11,752 shares of ARCA:AGG for a total holding of 15,456. The trade had a 1.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $109.53.

On 05/11/2022, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $102.38 per share and a market cap of $81,443,290,000. The stock has returned -9.38% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

