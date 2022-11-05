Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC

O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

177 HUNTINGTON AVE. BOSTON, MA 02115

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 54 stocks valued at a total of $252,000,000. The top holdings were ITOT(33.05%), EFAV(20.67%), and VTI(14.73%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SPTI by 58,565 shares. The trade had a 0.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $31.1.

On 05/11/2022, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF traded for a price of $29.51 per share and a market cap of $3,612,024,000. The stock has returned -8.30% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VTI by 5,204 shares. The trade had a 0.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $224.27.

On 05/11/2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $199.05 per share and a market cap of $256,176,307,000. The stock has returned -8.01% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a price-book ratio of 3.89.

The guru established a new position worth 2,478 shares in ARCA:IWD, giving the stock a 0.15% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $163.6 during the quarter.

On 05/11/2022, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF traded for a price of $152.68 per share and a market cap of $52,460,848,000. The stock has returned -3.67% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a price-book ratio of 2.49.

O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IWV by 1,660 shares. The trade had a 0.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $258.18.

On 05/11/2022, iShares Russell 3000 ETF traded for a price of $229.77 per share and a market cap of $10,374,117,000. The stock has returned -6.54% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a price-book ratio of 3.83.

During the quarter, O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought 4,923 shares of NAS:ESGD for a total holding of 101,368. The trade had a 0.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.31.

On 05/11/2022, iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF traded for a price of $65.98 per share and a market cap of $6,762,950,000. The stock has returned -15.50% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a price-book ratio of 1.75.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.