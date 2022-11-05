Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 436 stocks valued at a total of $1,197,000,000. The top holdings were XLK(19.45%), XLV(10.98%), and XLC(9.62%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were AGF Investments LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 1,098,831 shares in ARCA:BIL, giving the stock a 8.39% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $91.41 during the quarter.

On 05/11/2022, SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF traded for a price of $91.43 per share and a market cap of $16,877,064,000. The stock has returned -0.04% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

AGF Investments LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:XLF by 957,843 shares. The trade had a 3.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $38.96.

On 05/11/2022, Financial Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $33.61 per share and a market cap of $35,458,550,000. The stock has returned -8.70% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Financial Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a price-book ratio of 1.62.

AGF Investments LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:XLK by 141,097 shares. The trade had a 2.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.75.

On 05/11/2022, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF traded for a price of $137.19 per share and a market cap of $41,309,280,000. The stock has returned -2.09% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 29.56 and a price-book ratio of 9.46.

During the quarter, AGF Investments LLC bought 235,571 shares of ARCA:XLE for a total holding of 670,064. The trade had a 1.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $68.71.

On 05/11/2022, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund traded for a price of $76.75 per share and a market cap of $36,918,284,000. The stock has returned 48.29% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a price-book ratio of 2.45.

AGF Investments LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:XLV by 113,754 shares. The trade had a 1.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $132.05.

On 05/11/2022, Health Care Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $126.87 per share and a market cap of $35,875,028,000. The stock has returned 3.37% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Health Care Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a price-book ratio of 4.99.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

