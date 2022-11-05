Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of SigFig Wealth Management, LLC

SigFig Wealth Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

560 DAVIS STREET, SUITE 250 SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94111

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 86 stocks valued at a total of $2,082,000,000. The top holdings were ITOT(17.02%), AGG(11.15%), and GSLC(8.17%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SigFig Wealth Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, SigFig Wealth Management, LLC bought 62,243 shares of ARCA:VXF for a total holding of 856,022. The trade had a 0.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $164.41.

On 05/11/2022, Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF traded for a price of $136.81 per share and a market cap of $12,970,107,000. The stock has returned -23.84% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a price-book ratio of 2.68.

The guru sold out of their 166,408-share investment in ARCA:SPYG. Previously, the stock had a 0.49% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $64.98 during the quarter.

On 05/11/2022, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF traded for a price of $55.59 per share and a market cap of $12,079,708,000. The stock has returned -7.64% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 26.72 and a price-book ratio of 8.17.

The guru established a new position worth 97,867 shares in ARCA:IVW, giving the stock a 0.36% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $75.01 during the quarter.

On 05/11/2022, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF traded for a price of $64.17 per share and a market cap of $29,861,510,000. The stock has returned -7.73% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 26.73 and a price-book ratio of 8.17.

During the quarter, SigFig Wealth Management, LLC bought 133,103 shares of ARCA:SCHB for a total holding of 255,091. The trade had a 0.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.53.

On 05/11/2022, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF traded for a price of $46.64 per share and a market cap of $19,985,240,000. The stock has returned -7.82% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a price-book ratio of 3.84.

During the quarter, SigFig Wealth Management, LLC bought 232,806 shares of ARCA:PCY for a total holding of 2,672,065. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.51.

On 05/11/2022, Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF traded for a price of $19.87 per share and a market cap of $1,881,689,000. The stock has returned -24.48% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

