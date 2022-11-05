Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Oak Grove Capital LLC

Oak Grove Capital LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 78 stocks valued at a total of $494,000,000. The top holdings were AMD(12.70%), AAPL(10.54%), and CRWD(4.88%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Oak Grove Capital LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Oak Grove Capital LLC bought 362,841 shares of NAS:AMD for a total holding of 573,409. The trade had a 8.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $119.57.

On 05/11/2022, Advanced Micro Devices Inc traded for a price of $88.73 per share and a market cap of $143,787,666,000. The stock has returned 16.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Advanced Micro Devices Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 32.96, a price-book ratio of 2.61, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 28.16 and a price-sales ratio of 6.01.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 216,090-share investment in NAS:XLNX. Previously, the stock had a 7.97% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $197.27 during the quarter.

On 05/11/2022, Xilinx Inc traded for a price of $194.92 per share and a market cap of $48,414,621,000. The stock has returned 40.44% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Xilinx Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 52.54, a price-book ratio of 13.17, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 37.83 and a price-sales ratio of 13.26.

During the quarter, Oak Grove Capital LLC bought 24,555 shares of NYSE:RH for a total holding of 28,207. The trade had a 1.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $400.82.

On 05/11/2022, RH traded for a price of $290.32 per share and a market cap of $7,137,691,000. The stock has returned -57.33% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, RH has a price-earnings ratio of 13.16, a price-book ratio of 5.34, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.45 and a price-sales ratio of 2.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Oak Grove Capital LLC bought 99,862 shares of NAS:MRVL for a total holding of 174,322. The trade had a 1.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.14.

On 05/11/2022, Marvell Technology Inc traded for a price of $55.13 per share and a market cap of $46,898,693,000. The stock has returned 24.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Marvell Technology Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 56.54 and a price-sales ratio of 9.92.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 38,030-share investment in NAS:PYPL. Previously, the stock had a 1.25% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $133.33 during the quarter.

On 05/11/2022, PayPal Holdings Inc traded for a price of $78.75 per share and a market cap of $91,195,644,000. The stock has returned -67.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PayPal Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.85, a price-book ratio of 4.58, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.74 and a price-sales ratio of 3.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.37, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

