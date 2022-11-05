Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Main Management ETF Advisors, LLC

Main Management ETF Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 25 stocks valued at a total of $1,068,000,000. The top holdings were XLF(12.12%), XLV(10.99%), and XLK(9.58%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Main Management ETF Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 633,100-share investment in ARCA:XHB. Previously, the stock had a 4.78% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $71.93 during the quarter.

On 05/11/2022, SPDR Homebuilders ETF traded for a price of $60.26 per share and a market cap of $1,229,304,000. The stock has returned -22.54% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Homebuilders ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a price-book ratio of 2.25.

The guru sold out of their 652,580-share investment in BATS:ITB. Previously, the stock had a 4.76% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $68.37 during the quarter.

On 05/11/2022, iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF traded for a price of $57.33 per share and a market cap of $1,401,719,000. The stock has returned -23.59% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a price-book ratio of 1.76.

The guru established a new position worth 259,170 shares in ARCA:IJR, giving the stock a 2.62% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $107.76 during the quarter.

On 05/11/2022, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF traded for a price of $95.63 per share and a market cap of $63,440,942,000. The stock has returned -13.43% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a price-book ratio of 1.90.

During the quarter, Main Management ETF Advisors, LLC bought 297,530 shares of ARCA:XBI for a total holding of 472,850. The trade had a 2.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $92.34.

On 05/11/2022, SPDR Biotech ETF traded for a price of $67.7 per share and a market cap of $5,288,725,000. The stock has returned -49.61% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Biotech ETF has a price-book ratio of 3.41.

The guru established a new position worth 36,750 shares in ARCA:OIH, giving the stock a 0.97% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $245.45 during the quarter.

On 05/11/2022, VanEck Oil Services ETF traded for a price of $248.09 per share and a market cap of $3,485,801,000. The stock has returned 14.90% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, VanEck Oil Services ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 29.50 and a price-book ratio of 1.82.

