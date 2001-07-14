Terran Orbital Delivers First Bus to Lockheed Martin in Support of Space Development Agency's Transport Layer Tranche 0

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP), a global leader in satellite solutions, primarily serving the United States aerospace and defense industry, today announced the successful delivery of the first of ten satellite buses to Lockheed Martin in support of the Space Development Agency’s Tranche 0 Transport Layer. This foundation layer represents the initial step in building an interoperable, connected secure mesh network. Once in orbit, Tranche 0 will demonstrate Joint All-Domain Operations capabilities by linking nodes together and creating seamless connectivity between all domains.

Tranche 0 Bus 1 (Photo: Terran Orbital Corporation)

The beyond-line-of-sight targeting and communications provided by the Transport Layer will dramatically extend U.S. global defense capabilities to the warfighter.

“Terran Orbital is thrilled to successfully deliver the first Tranche 0 Bus to Lockheed Martin,” says Terran Orbital Co-Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer Marc Bell. “We are proud the satellites we make at Terran Orbital are helping construct the National Defense Space Architecture bolstering our Nation’s and Allies’ defense. Working alongside innovative industry leaders like Lockheed Martin is a privilege and we look forward to fostering our relationship.”

“This delivery is a pivotal milestone for the partnership between Lockheed Martin and Terran Orbital and a key step toward demonstrating a game-changing communications architecture,” said Lockheed Martin Space Protected Communications Mission Area Leader Erik Daehler. “These satellites represent the foundation for the agency’s Transport Layer, which will ultimately equip tactical warfighters around the globe with resilient connectivity to other space assets.”

Initially, the Tranche 0 constellation is expected to have a limited networked capability, but future enhancements from Tranche 1 and beyond will significantly increase the routing of data across a larger network of space vehicles, enabling Tranche 1 to serve as the backbone for Joint All Domain Command and Control. Terran Orbital previously announced a contract award from Lockheed Martin to build 42 satellites for Tranche 1.

