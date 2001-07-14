Cyngn to Ring the NASDAQ Stock Market Opening Bell Today

Cyngn (or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CYN), a developer of innovative autonomous driving software solutions for industrial and commercial applications, today announced the Company’s Chairman and CEO Lior Tal will be joined by other members of the Company to ring the opening bell of the NASDAQ Stock Market on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. ET in celebration of its IPO in October 2021.

Cyngn leadership will ring the opening bell of the NASDAQ Stock Market on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in celebration of its IPO in late 2021. Source: Cyngn

The ceremony will take place at the NASDAQ Marketsite, 4 Times Square, 43rd and Broadway, in New York. The live ceremonies will begin at 9:15 a.m. ET and can be viewed at https%3A%2F%2Flivestream.com%2Faccounts%2F27896496%2Fevents%2F10316574 or https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nasdaq.com%2Fmarketsite%2Fbell-ringing-ceremony. For additional information, please contact The Equity Group at (212) 371-8660.

“Cyngn’s IPO last year was a significant milestone for our Company as we moved beyond research and development and into productizing and commercializing our proprietary Enterprise Autonomy Suite, a full-stack self-driving system purpose built for industrial and commercial applications. Ringing the Nasdaq opening bell today is representative of opening a new era of innovation where autonomy is critical to Industry 4.0, shaping the future of manufacturing and any material-handling starting now,” stated Mr. Tal.

“I am honored and grateful to be joined both physically and virtually by my talented team of colleagues and those who have supported us through all the stages of Cyngn’s development over the years. Bolstered by the significant progress we have made with product launches and key strategic partnerships since the start of 2022, I am confident and excited for Cyngn’s journey ahead.”

About Cyngn

Cyngn is an autonomous vehicle technology company that is focused on addressing industrial uses for autonomous vehicles. Cyngn believes that technological innovation is needed to enable adoption of autonomous industrial vehicles that will address the substantial industry challenges that exist today. These challenges include labor shortages, lagging technological advancements from incumbents, and high upfront investment requirements. Cyngn addresses these challenges with its Enterprise Autonomy Suite, which includes DriveMod (modular industrial vehicle autonomous driving software), Cyngn Insight (customer-facing software suite for monitoring/managing AV fleets and aggregating/analyzing data), and Cyngn Evolve (internal toolkit that enables Cyngn to leverage data from the field for artificial intelligence, simulation, and modeling).

Forward-Looking Statements

