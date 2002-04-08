nCino to Convene Financial Services Industry at Annual User Conference nSight 2022

WILMINGTON, N.C., May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nCino, Inc. ( NCNO), a pioneer in cloud banking and digital transformation solutions for the global financial services industry, will host its tenth annual nSight user conference in Raleigh, N.C. on June 7-9, 2022. nSight 2022 will be held in-person for the first time since 2019 with more than 1,200 attendees – including customers, partners and company employees – expected to convene to discuss strategic trends in financial services, cloud technology, and best practices for using nCino’s Bank Operating System®.



The three-day event will bring together representatives from global enterprise banks, regional and community banks, and credit unions to hear from visionary leaders, discuss industry trends, share best practices and actionable takeaways, and explore the latest features and functionality of the nCino Bank Operating System®. The conference will feature a variety of concurrent keynotes, 20 breakout sessions, numerous roundtable discussions, and plenty of networking opportunities and bespoke experiences that explore the industry topics and trends most pertinent for the ecosystem of financial institutions in attendance.

nSight 2022 speakers include:

Shane Loper, Chief Operating Officer, Hancock Whitney

Jay Poole, Head of Product and Engineering Commercial Lending, Truist

Katie Hodges, Head of Strategy, Tech Analytics and Profitability, Truist

Grant Abbott, Commercial Product Lead, Kiwibank

Kevin Nielsen, VP, Director of Product Management, nbkc bank

Scott Honey, FVP of Production Support for Consumer Lending/Residential Mortgage, Valley Bank

Ben Miller, Co-Founder, SimpleNexus

Amy & Ben Wright, Founders of Bitty & Beau's Coffee

Pierre Naudé, CEO, nCino

Josh Glover, President and Chief Revenue Officer, nCino

Sean Desmond, Chief Customer Success Officer, nCino

Josh Marcy, EVP Product Management, nCino

Paul Clarkson, EVP Global Banking, nCino

Anthony Morris, SVP Global Banking Strategy and Customer Advisory, nCino

Dory Weiss, Head of Sustainability and ESG, nCino



See the full agenda, which will reflect the latest speakers, sessions, and events leading up to the Conference.

For the first time, nSight 2022 will also feature programming focused on modern mortgage lending, incorporating sessions centered on SimpleNexus, which nCino acquired in January, and its leading cloud-based, mobile-first homeownership platform. These sessions will demonstrate how the SimpleNexus platform seamlessly unites the people, systems, and stages of the home buying process into a single end-to-end experience, enabling loan officers, borrowers, real estate agents and settlement agents to easily engage in the homeownership process from any device.

“nSight 2022 is the premier event for the financial services industry – whether your goal is to collaborate with your peers, bridge lines of business with your strategic partners or learn new processes, skills, or best practices, nSight is where the industry comes together to connect and learn,” said Pierre Naudé, CEO of nCino. “After two years of conducting nSight virtually, we’re ecstatic to be back in person and stronger than ever.”

Registration for nSight 2022 closes on May 13. Register now.

About nCino

nCino ( NCNO) is the worldwide leader in cloud banking. The nCino Bank Operating System® empowers financial institutions with scalable technology to help them achieve revenue growth, greater efficiency, cost savings and regulatory compliance. In a digital-first world, nCino's single cloud-based platform enhances the employee and client experience to enable financial institutions to more effectively onboard clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, and open deposit and other accounts across lines of business and channels. Transforming how financial institutions operate through innovation, reputation and speed, nCino is partnered with more than 1,750 financial institutions of all types and sizes on a global basis. For more information, visit www.ncino.com.

