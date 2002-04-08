GlobalFoundries Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

MALTA, N.Y., May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlobalFoundries ( GFS) today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences.

Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 10:10am ET – J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Monday, June 6, 2022, 10:15am ET – Baird Global Consumer, Technology, and Services Conference

Wednesday, June 8, 2022, 3:05pm PT – Bank of America Global Technology Conference

Tuesday, June 14, 2022, 11:30am BST – Nasdaq Investor Conference

Live webcasts and replays of the presentations will be accessible from the Investor section of GF’s website at investors.gf.com.

2022 Capital Markets Day

GF will host its first Capital Markets Day on August 10, 2022, in New York City. The Capital Markets Day event will include business, manufacturing, technology, and finance updates from GF executives. Additional details for the 2022 Capital Markets Day will be provided closer to the date of the event.

About GlobalFoundries

GlobalFoundries Inc. (GF) is one of the world’s leading semiconductor manufacturers. GF is redefining innovation and semiconductor manufacturing by developing and delivering feature-rich process technology solutions that provide leadership performance in pervasive high growth markets. GF offers a unique mix of design, development and fabrication services. With a talented and diverse workforce and an at-scale manufacturing footprint spanning the U.S., Europe and Asia, GF is a trusted technology source to its worldwide customers. For more information, visit www.gf.com.

For further information, please contact:



[email protected]



