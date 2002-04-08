Patriot Battery Metals Completes Claim Transfers and Becomes Official Registered Title Holder to 100% Interest in the Corvette Property

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (the “Company” or “Patriot”) (CSE: PMET) ( PMETF) (FSE: R9GA) is pleased to announce that is has received official confirmation from Quebec Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources (the “MERN”’) that all pending claims transfers for the Corvette Property titles have been completed and the Company is now formally the registered title holder (100% interest) of all 417 claims that comprise the Corvette Property (the “Property”).



The Company announced February 15th, 2022, the consolidation of the claim groups that now comprise the Corvette Property through multiple acquisitions as well as direct staking. Collectively, the Corvette Property is now comprised of 417 contiguous claims, totaling 21,357 ha, and covers a more than 50 km strike length of the La Grande Greenstone Belt, which is prospective for lithium pegmatite, gold, and base metals. The registration process took several months to complete; however, is now official with Patriot Battery Metals Inc. recorded by the MERN as the 100% registered title holder of the Corvette Property.

Company CEO, President and Director, Blair Way, comments: “We are very pleased to have received official documentation of our 100% holdings to over 200 square kilometers at the Corvette Property. It is reassuring to know we are operating in a safe and secure jurisdiction such as the province of Quebec that we have 100% confidence in our title holdings.”

Red Cloud Marketing Services Agreement

The Company also announced that it has engaged Red Cloud Financial Services to provide marketing services. Under the engagement, Red Cloud will be paid a fee of $10,000 per month for Marketing Services commencing May 16th, 2022 for an initial six-month period. The arrangement may automatically renew month-to-month thereafter at the option of the Company. Red Cloud will assist Patriot Battery Metals Inc with all aspects of its marketing strategy and will provide services such as the organizing and administering of road shows, drafting of marketing materials, social and traditional media support and assistance in the creation of video content for exclusive use on Red Cloud TV.

About Patriot Battery Metals Inc.

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral properties containing battery, base, and precious metals.

The Company’s flagship asset is the Corvette Property, which includes the wholly owned 213 sq kilometer of claim blocks located in the James Bay Region of Québec. The land package hosts significant lithium potential highlighted by the CV5-6 spodumene pegmatite with drill intercepts of 0.94% Li 2 O and 117 ppm Ta 2 O 5 over 155.1 m (CF21-002), and 1.25% Li 2 O and 194 ppm Ta 2 O 5 over 58.1 m at (CF21-003). The total strike length of the lithium trend is over 50km with a number of lithium bearing pegmatite outcrops identified throughout this trend yet to be drill tested. The Company is undertaking a 15,000 meter summer drill program focused on continued land-based infill and step-out holes around CV5-6 and CV1-2, as well as testing new regional targets

For further information, please contact us at [email protected] Tel: +1 (778) 945-2950, or visit www.patriotbatterymetals.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

“BLAIR WAY”

Blair Way, CEO, President & Director

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning our plans, intentions, and expectations, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words including “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “expects” and similar expressions. The Company cautions readers that forward-looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Company’s future operations and business prospects, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.