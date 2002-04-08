Edible Garden Appoints Three Leading Industry and Capital Markets Executives to the Company's Board of Directors

BELVIDERE, NJ, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”) ( EDBL, EDBLW) today announced the appointment of three new independent members to the Company’s board of directors as of May 4, 2022: Mathew McConnell, Tracy Nazzaro, and Ryan Rogers.

Mr. McConnell has served as Chief Executive Officer of Marco Polo Securities, Inc.’s MPS Chaperone and Distribution business since March 2020. In this position, he oversees international equities, trading, and capital markets processes for this U.S. broker-dealer, offering cross-border regulatory and distribution solutions to a robust network of local securities firms across the world. From 2018 to 2020, Mr. McConnell served as Managing Director, Head of Equity Capital Markets of Tellimer (Exotix Capital), including as a member of its U.S. executive committee. Prior to Tellimer, Mr. McConnell was Head of Capital Markets at Auerbach Grayson from 2014 to 2018.

Ms. Nazzaro is presently the President, Chief Financial Officer and General Manager for Trader’s Hill Farm, an innovative greenhouse farming operation in Hilliard, Florida, that produces specialty leafy greens. She joined Trader’s Hill Farm as Chief Financial Officer in late 2015. Prior to joining Trader’s Hill Farm, Ms. Nazzaro was a certified business analyst with the University of North Florida SBDC where she provided strategic advisory and financial consulting services to businesses in Northeast Florida. Ms. Nazzaro is also the Executive Director of the RWB Foundation, Inc., a non-profit organization providing financial assistance and operating guidance to small agriculture businesses in Florida.

Mr. Rogers spent nearly two decades working in the food retail industry in merchandising, sales and sourcing positions. After 18 years at Target Corp., where he held various senior buying and sourcing roles within its produce and grocery divisions, he joined FDM Sales in 2021 to help guide and sell emerging brands into retail. In 2022, as an effort to develop small and start-up consumer brands, Ryan founded Retail Optics, a consulting firm focused on navigating complex problems within the retail space.

Mr. Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden, commented, “I am pleased to welcome Mathew McConnell, Tracy Nazzaro, and Ryan Rogers to our Board of Directors. They each bring tremendous experience in their respective fields, which will be invaluable as we implement our growth strategies to establish Edible Garden as a leader in the controlled environment agriculture (“CEA”) farming sector. Mathew’s success on Wall Street will be instrumental in supporting our growth objectives. Tracy brings both agricultural and CEA experience, as well as a background in corporate finance. Ryan brings a proven track record in big box retail and brand management within the food industry. In addition to leveraging their collective experience and relationships, we believe these appointments reflect our commitment to maintaining sound corporate governance.”

ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®

Edible Garden AG Incorporated, is a leader in locally grown organic leafy greens and herbs backed by Zero-Waste Inspired® next generation farming. Offered at over 4,000 stores in the US, Edible Garden is disrupting the CEA agriculture and sustainability technology movement with its safety-in-farming protocols, use of sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software and self-watering in-store displays. The company currently operates state-of-the-art greenhouses and processing facilities in Belvidere, New Jersey, and in partnership with growers near major markets in the U.S. Its proprietary GreenThumb software optimizes growing in vertical and traditional greenhouses while seeking to reduce pollution generating food miles. Edible Garden is also a developer of ingredients and proteins, providing an accessible line of plant and whey protein powders under the Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey® brands.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including with respect to the Company’s growth strategies and performance as a public company. The words “believe,” “may,” “expect,” “objective,” “seek,” “strategy,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including market and other conditions and the Company’s ability to achieve its growth objectives. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform to actual results or changes in expectations, except as required by law.