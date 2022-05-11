Health Catalyst Acquires ARMUS; Bolsters Clinical Quality Offering and Outsourced Services

PR Newswire

SALT LAKE CITY, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Catalyst, Inc. ("Health Catalyst," Nasdaq: HCAT), a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, today announced that it has acquired ARMUS Corporation, a Silicon Valley-based clinical registry development and data management technology company.

ARMUS provides data abstraction, data validation, data management, data submission, and data reporting services to support participation in clinical quality registries for healthcare institutions around the world, including health systems, payers, medical device companies, and premier medical societies.

The joining of ARMUS's clinical registry development and data management technology with Health Catalyst's Clinical Quality product offerings and Outsourced Services data abstraction offering creates a compelling value proposition that will drive tangible financial savings in addressing the unique data registry, reporting, and data abstraction needs of healthcare organizations around the world.

"This offering is strategically significant as healthcare organizations around the world look to streamline operations and achieve higher quality and lower costs in the critical functional area of data abstraction and registry reporting," said Dan Burton, CEO of Health Catalyst. "We're excited to partner with and learn from ARMUS's talented team members as we scale our combined offering in pursuit of massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvement for our customers."

"All of us at ARMUS are very excited and honored to be a part of Health Catalyst," added Gyula Sziraczky, President and CEO of ARMUS. "We are confident that together with Health Catalyst's industry leading technologies and services we will continue to grow and flourish to the benefit of patients, caregivers, and healthcare organizations around the world."

Strengthening the Health Catalyst Clinical Quality Offering and Outsourced Services

As healthcare organizations' desire to achieve high value and data-driven insights continues to peak, ARMUS's HYBRID Clinical Registry and Reporting technology platform, in collaboration with Health Catalyst Data Operating System (DOS™) platform and existing data abstraction outsourced services, establishes a coveted clinical quality improvement competency that includes:

Merging data and expertise involved in registry participation with DOS-enabled outcomes improvement initiatives

Data management technology that removes the layers of complexity and dependencies on third-party solutions and automate abstraction workflows

Agnostic, cloud-based, clinical registry development software platform with a single user interface

Real-time reports, comparative analysis, and dashboards that offer robust, actionable data insights and detects differences in outcomes and clinical practice

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst is a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations committed to being the catalyst for massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvement. Its customers leverage the cloud-based data platform—powered by data from more than 100 million patient records and encompassing trillions of facts—as well as its analytics software and professional services expertise to make data-informed decisions and realize measurable clinical, financial, and operational improvements. Health Catalyst envisions a future in which all healthcare decisions are data informed.

Media Contact:

Amanda Hundt

[email protected]

575-491-0974

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/health-catalyst-acquires-armus-bolsters-clinical-quality-offering-and-outsourced-services-301544736.html

SOURCE Health Catalyst