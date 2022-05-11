Color Star CEO Invited to Attend NFT Atlanta Conference

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: CSCW) ("Color Star" or the "Company"), an entertainment technology company with a global network that focuses on the application of technology and artificial intelligence in the entertainment industry, announces today that its CEO Lucas Capetian has been invited to attend the NFT Atlanta Conference to be held in Atlanta, Georgia between the 24th and 27th of May. Mr. Capetian will participate remotely via video call, along with NBA stars, international investors, and entrepreneurs.

Color Star is an entertainment technology company with a global network that focuses on the application of technology and artificial intelligence in the entertainment industry. In recent years, it has established branches in the United States and Singapore to enable international business cooperation on a global scale. This year, the Company's Color World interactive entertainment platform was successfully transformed into a metaverse platform with more than one million registered users. This has allowed for the upscaling of every facet of the Company's operations. Many top soccer players and artists happily joined the Company's roster, with their star power greatly enhancing the appeal of the platform. Online courses, brands and businesses operating on the platform, as well as NFTs have all made the platform profitable. Nowadays, Color Star is continuing to improve upon its artificial intelligence as well as its business and marketing strategies to ultimately shift its focus onto developing "digital economics + fan economics". This conference will be a great opportunity to showcase the Company's projects and future development ideas to industry insiders.

CEO of Color Star, Lucas Capetian says, "We are very happy to be invited by the organizer of this conference and for giving us such a great opportunity to show the strength and achievements of Color Star in such a professional conference. And of course, this also allows us to connect with even more distinguished figures in this industry, which can lead to more opportunities for cooperation and partnership. "

About Color Star Technology Co., Ltd.

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: CSCW) is an entertainment and education company that provides online entertainment performances and online music education services. Its business operations are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Color China Entertainment Ltd. and CACM Group NY, Inc. The Company's online education is provided through its Color World music and entertainment education platform. More information about the Company can be found at www.colorstarinternational.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantee of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development, including the development of the metaverse project; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; the growth of the educational and training services market internationally where CSCW conducts its business; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward–looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof unless required by applicable laws, regulations or rules.

