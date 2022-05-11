Expert Insights Recognizes Ping Identity as Top Zero Trust Solution

PR Newswire

Ping Identity Also Among Top MFA, SSO and IAM Solutions

DENVER, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping Identity (NYSE: PING), the intelligent identity solution for the enterprise, announced its portfolio of Identity Access Management (IAM) solutions have been recognized by Expert Insights as leaders in Zero Trust security, IAM, Multi-Factor Authentication and Single Sign-On.

Awards are based on a number of factors—including product features, ease of use, market presence, and customer satisfaction scores. Each category has its own set of criteria determined by Expert Insights and is not influenced by external factors. Expert Insights Spring 2022 "Best-Of" Award Winners recognized Ping Identity as a top 10 leader in the following categories:

Top Zero Trust Security Solution , which included analysis of user authentication, data segmentation, deployment, integrations, and pricing

, which included analysis of user authentication, data segmentation, deployment, integrations, and pricing Top Multi-Factor Authentication to ensure only legitimate users can access applications with strong, adaptive authentication

to ensure only legitimate users can access applications with strong, adaptive authentication Top Single Sign-On Solution for Business which gives users an easier way to access all their applications with just one set of credentials.

which gives users an easier way to access all their applications with just one set of credentials. Top Identity and Access Management Solution , allows organizations to protect their people and data, ensure regulatory compliance, reduce costs, and provide a seamless and secure experience for users.

"Identity has always been at the core of a secure digital environment, ensuring that the right people have the right access to the right things at the right time," said Andre Durand, CEO and founder, Ping Identity. "For 20 years, Ping Identity has provided best-in-class identity management solutions used by some of the most complex businesses in the world. We are thrilled to see our hard work and success recognized by Expert Insights."

Expert Insights is an online publication with editorial and technical teams in the U.S. and U.K. covering cybersecurity and cloud-based business technologies. Expert Insights Best-Of Awards recognize the world's best cloud companies and products based on research from the company's independent technical analysts and editorial team, customer feedback, and industry recognition.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity delivers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise. We enable companies to achieve Zero Trust identity-defined security and more personalized, streamlined user experiences. The PingOne Cloud Platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, SaaS and on-premises applications across the hybrid enterprise. Over half of the Fortune 100 choose us for our identity expertise, open standards, and partnerships with companies including Microsoft and Amazon. We provide flexible identity solutions that accelerate digital business initiatives, delight customers, and secure the enterprise through multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory, and data governance capabilities. For more information, visit www.pingidentity.com .

