WISH Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

ContextLogic Inc. (d/b/a Wish) (NASDAQ: WISH), one of the world’s largest mobile e-commerce platforms, today announced, as required by Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), the grant of an inducement award under Wish’s 2022 New Employee Equity Incentive Plan (the “Inducement Plan”) to its new VP, Engineering – Buying Experience, Raju Kolluru, on May 10, 2022.

As an inducement for Mr. Kolluru to enter into employment in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), Wish’s compensation committee approved the grant to Mr. Kolluru of Restricted Stock Units (“RSUs”) for 1,945,945 shares of the Company’s Class A common stock under the Inducement Plan. The RSUs will vest over approximately four years of Mr. Kolluru’s service, with 1/16th of the RSUs vesting on the first Company Vesting Date following Mr. Kolluru’s commencement of employment, and an additional 1/16th of the remaining RSUs will vest on each Company Vesting Date thereafter. The RSU award is subject to Mr. Kolluru’s continuous service through the applicable vesting dates. A “Company Vesting Date” means February 15, May 15, August 15, or November 15.

