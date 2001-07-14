Wave of Transformations Lifts Brazilian ServiceNow Partners

Enterprises in Brazil have stepped up efforts to digitalize workflows and processes in the last year, many of them partnering with ServiceNow and its growing ecosystem of Brazilian service providers, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ ServiceNow Ecosystem Partners report for Brazil finds the sudden need for remote work and virtual processes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, plus concerns raised by a new national data protection law, have motivated Brazilian companies to accelerate digital transformation projects.

“Enterprises in Brazil are under pressure to modernize their operations like never before,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens. “ServiceNow and its partners are growing to meet this demand.”

Companies are looking to ServiceNow because they need a fast, reliable solution to adapt to hybrid work modes, manage employees virtually and ensure business continuity, the report says. In addition, the recently introduced Lei Geral de Proteção de Dados (LGPD), or General Personal Data Protection Law, has caused Brazilian enterprises to reconsider how sensitive documents and data circulate inside and outside their organizations.

As demand grows in Brazil, ServiceNow has been expanding its partner ecosystem there, ISG says. Recently, the company began looking for new partners outside the southeast axis of major cities in Brazil and seeking local companies that specialize in areas such as security and compliance. Local partners have acted faster than multinational players to seize the ServiceNow growth opportunity, developing expertise in new ServiceNow technologies and services, the report says.

“Brazilian providers have seized the momentum, while many multinational players are still focused on IT service desk outsourcing,” said Aase.

The report also examines the shortage of qualified ServiceNow professionals, both worldwide and in Brazil, and potential follow-on effects that both providers and enterprises need to watch out for.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ ServiceNow Ecosystem Partners report for Brazil evaluates the capabilities of 24 providers across three quadrants: ServiceNow Consulting Services, ServiceNow Implementation and Integration Services and ServiceNow Managed Services Providers.

The report names Accenture, Aoop and Capgemini as Leaders in all three quadrants. It names Alpar Service, Deloitte, DXC Technology and nuvolax as Leaders in two quadrants each and ProV and TIVIT as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, EY is named as a Rising Star – a company with a “promising portfolio” and “high future potential” by ISG’s definition – in two quadrants. Extreme Digital is named as a Rising Star in one quadrant.

A customized version of the report is available from Aoop.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ ServiceNow Ecosystem Partners report for Brazil is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

