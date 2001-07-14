Bill.com Hires Innovative Chief People Officer, Michael DeAngelo, to Lead Next Phase of Growth In People and Culture

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL, Financial), a leading provider of cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates financial operations for small and midsized businesses (SMBs), announced today that Michael DeAngelo has joined the company as Chief People Officer, reporting directly to CEO and Founder, René Lacerte.

“Michael’s great experience scaling teams and organizations from startups to large public companies, including Google and Microsoft, aligns with our goal to serve the millions of SMBs who need help digitally transforming,” said René Lacerte, CEO and Founder of Bill.com. “I look forward to working with Michael as we continue to grow the passionate team of individuals we have at Bill.com.”

Michael is a Coaching and HR Development consultant and a three-time Chief People Officer with two decades of business experience. He has worked in founder-led start-ups, global technology companies, consumer products, emerging markets, and international-based assignments. He has first-hand experience with business transformation, high-growth recruiting, compensation design, org design, and a track record for establishing a benchmark in the area of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion.

“I have long-admired Bill.com from a distance, and, as a former business owner and Bill.com user, I know how much value the company is delivering to SMBs,'' said Mr. DeAngelo. “I have spent my entire career focused on helping businesses be successful and ensuring people feel valued, connected, authentic, and that they’re doing their best work. I’m extremely excited to be part of Bill.com and contribute to all the great progress already done in these areas.”

Michael will also add extensive perspective from his experience at Google, where for four years he led the people team expansion in the Europe/Middle East/Africa region based in Zurich, Switzerland. In his final role at Google, his organization supported 10,000 employees across Search, Android, Chrome, and Google+. Prior to Google, Michael was Vice President of HR at Pepsico leading all people functions for the Quaker Foods global P&L. Michael attended Cornell University and received his Master of Industrial and Labor Relations.

