C3 AI to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

C3+AI (NYSE: AI), the Enterprise AI software company, today announced that management will present at the following upcoming conference.

17th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference. The C3 AI presentation is scheduled for Thursday, May 19, 2022, at 12:45 pm Pacific Time (3:45 pm Eastern Time).

Interested parties can see the live webcast of the Needham Technology & Media Conference presentation, which will be available at ir.c3.ai. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days afterward.

About C3 AI

C3 AI is the Enterprise AI application software company. C3 AI delivers a family of fully integrated products including the C3 AI Application Platform, an end-to-end platform for developing, deploying, and operating enterprise AI applications and C3 AI Applications, a portfolio of industry-specific SaaS enterprise AI applications that enable the digital transformation of organizations globally. Learn more at: www.c3.ai.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220511005324/en/