Desktop Metal to Showcase a Historic Collection of 300+ 3D Printed Production Parts Across the Industry's Widest Portfolio of Materials at RAPID + TCT in Detroit

Desktop Metal, Inc. ( NYSE:DM, Financial), a global leader in additive manufacturing technologies for mass production, today announced it would display a historic collection of more than 300 3D printed production parts May 17-19 in Detroit at RAPID + TCT, North America's largest and most influential AM event, alongside production-capable printing platforms for metals, polymer, elastomers, ceramics, composites, and upcycled wood materials.

Desktop Metal’s parts and printer collection, which will greet attendees in Booth No. 3301 at the main entrance of the show, demonstrates how the AM industry stands ready to deliver on President Joe Biden’s recently announced AM Forward initiative to accelerate the adoption of industrial 3D printing. Biden spoke in detail May 6 about the power of 3D printing to modernize the nation’s manufacturing infrastructure and lower prices by producing high-demand parts locally with the technology.

“3D printing technology is incredible. It can reduce the parts lead times by as much as 90 percent …,” Biden said. “That all helps to lower the cost of making goods here in America. … These technologies revolutionize the way of life; they keep prices low for businesses and families. So, let’s make them in America again. Let’s build the future here in America.”

As a global industry leader in AM, Desktop Metal’s mission is to enable production 3D printing with accessible AM 2.0 technologies so companies of all sizes can deliver more advanced parts and products faster, while also producing more sustainably and closer to the point of end use.

Desktop Metal’s new portfolio of Team DM brands was carefully curated over the past year to deliver on this mission. By pairing 3D printing technologies that are truly production-capable – such as binder jetting and digital light processing – with high-performance materials and select applications, the Desktop Metal team is passionate about driving the next generation of additive manufacturing.

“The COVID pandemic has exposed the weaknesses of our current manufacturing infrastructure, and we applaud the Biden Administration for working to fix it. The time is right for manufacturers of all sizes to take a new look at the low cost and high quality delivered by today’s additive manufacturing technologies, which can de-risk supply chains and offer many other benefits,” said Ric Fulop, Co-Founder and CEO of Desktop Metal. “With today’s AM technologies, every country can have its own self-sustaining manufacturing industry with parts that can be shipped digitally and printed quickly.”

Production 3D Printing on Display at RAPID + TCT

While Desktop Metal will showcase a variety of AM 2.0 platforms at the show, a highlight of the portfolio will be the Production System P-1, which was launched during the height of the COVID pandemic and will be shown for the first time in a public form at RAPID.

A high-speed 3D printing system for end-use metal parts, the P-1 was designed as a gateway to the top-of-the-line Production System P-50 – the world’s fastest system to 3D print metal parts at scale. The P-1 shares the same patent-pending Single Pass Jetting™ (SPJ) technology as the P-50, as well as common software and electronics for easy scalability.

The P-1 is now being used for a variety of development and serial production applications by a growing number of customers worldwide, including Ford Motor Co., Indo-MIM, Formula 3D Corporation, Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU), and Cetim, the Technical Centre for Mechanical Industry in France.

Two new videos released today showcase small manufacturers using the technology for production today – including FreeFORM+Technologies, a metal parts manufacturing startup in St. Marys, Pennsylvania, and Christian+Tse+Designs+%26amp%3B+Manufacturing, a luxury design and manufacturing house in Monrovia, California.

The Production System is one of several Desktop Metal printing platforms that relies on binder jetting technology, which is widely regarded as one of the 3D printing methods likely to deliver mass production additive manufacturing at high speeds and competitive prices.

Nearly a dozen metals are now qualified for printing on the Production System P-1 and P-50 – delivering excellent part quality and surface finish, with sintered part mechanical properties that meet or exceed applicable industry standards, and final part densities up to or exceeding 99 percent. To date, the list of qualified materials includes:

Stainless steels, including 17-4 PH, 316L, 420, 440C, and DM HH SS

Tool steels, including D2 and S7

Low-alloy steels, including 4140

Copper alloys

Nickel superalloys, including IN625

Precious metals, including silver and gold

Ti64 and 6061 in development

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc., based in Burlington, Massachusetts, is accelerating the transformation of manufacturing with an expansive portfolio of 3D printing solutions, from rapid prototyping to mass production. Founded in 2015 by leaders in advanced manufacturing, metallurgy, and robotics, the company is addressing the unmet challenges of speed, cost, and quality to make additive manufacturing an essential tool for engineers and manufacturers around the world. Desktop Metal was selected as one of the world’s 30 most promising Technology Pioneers by the World Economic Forum, named to MIT Technology Review’s list of 50 Smartest Companies, and the 2021 winner of Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Award in materials and Fast Company’s Next Big Things in Tech Award for sustainability. For more information, visit www.desktopmetal.com.

