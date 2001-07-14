Equitable Holdings, Inc. Announces Upgrade From Moody's Investor Services; Senior Debt to Baa1 From Baa2, Equitable Life Insurance Subsidiaries to A1 From A2 and Outlook to Stable

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EQH) announced today that Moody’s Investor Services (“Moody’s”) has upgraded the senior unsecured debt rating of Equitable Holdings, Inc. to Baa1 from Baa2 and the insurance financial strength (IFS) ratings of its life insurance subsidiaries to A1 from A2. The outlook on Equitable and its insurance subsidiaries was changed to stable from positive.

See Moody%26rsquo%3Bs+announcement for further information.

About Equitable Holdings

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EQH) is a financial services holding company comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, Equitable and AllianceBernstein. Founded in 1859, Equitable provides advice, protection and retirement strategies to individuals, families and small businesses. AllianceBernstein is a global investment management firm that offers high-quality research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets. Equitable Holdings has approximately 12,100 employees and financial professionals, $856 billion in assets under management (as of 3/31/2022) and more than 5 million client relationships globally.

