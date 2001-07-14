Lincoln Financial Group Recognizes Top Talent in Group Benefits Business

Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC) announced it is elevating two industry veterans to lead sales and account management for its Group Benefits business. Kerry Brooks has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Group Benefits Account Management and Carl Jones has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Group Benefits Sales. Both have been named members of Lincoln Financial’s Corporate Leadership Group. In their roles, Brooks and Jones will continue to lead Lincoln Financial’s Group Benefits Sales and Account Management teams, developing a strategy focused on ensuring the organization’s broker partners and employer clients have access to superior benefit solutions and service.

“Kerry and Carl are both talented leaders and I am thrilled to recognize their contributions as we elevate their roles,” said Dick Mucci, interim head of Workplace Solutions, Lincoln Financial Group. “They have been instrumental in driving success across our Group Benefits business, and I look forward to seeing them continue to deliver results for our brokers, consultants and clients as group benefits play a critical role in helping employers attract and retain top talent.”

Brooks joined Lincoln Financial in 2018 as part of the company’s acquisition of Liberty Mutual’s Group Benefits business and assumed responsibility for account management of all segments and leadership of absence consulting. With more than 25 years of group benefits experience, she has consistently led her teams to meet and exceed client expectations. Brooks’ significant background and thorough understanding of multiple customer segments and products further strengthens Lincoln’s commitment to serving customers of all sizes, as the company continues to deliver a comprehensive portfolio of benefits customized to meet the needs of each unique business. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in business from Nazareth College in Rochester, New York.

Jones, with more than 20 years of experience in group benefits, has been with Lincoln Financial since 2011, where he started as a senior sales representative. He has taken on ever-expanding responsibilities during his tenure, and in May 2019 was appointed head of sales for Group Benefits. In this role, he leads a sales team customized to serve all size segments of the market, bringing market leading expertise, consultation and innovative solutions to benefits consultants, brokers and employers throughout the country. Jones holds a Bachelor of Science degree in marketing and management information systems from the University of Oklahoma.

Both Brooks and Jones will continue to play integral roles in growing Lincoln Financial’s Group Benefits business, as more employees look to their employers to offer benefits that address their protection and financial risks, and employers recognize the importance of benefits in attracting and retaining top talent. As a leading provider of Absence Management, Disability, Life and other financial protection benefits at the workplace, Lincoln Financial is committed to providing meaningful employee benefits, along with competitive service and capabilities, to employers of all sizes so that they can better serve the needs of their employees.

About Lincoln Financial Group

