Frontier to Ring the Nasdaq Closing Bell

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR):

TL;DR – The Byte-Size Download:

Happening:

Today, Frontier (NASDAQ: FYBR) will ring the Nasdaq closing bell in celebration of its one-year anniversary relisting under the ticker symbol FYBR.

Details:

Frontier’s executive leadership team will be joined by employees from Network Operations, Customer Operations, Consumer, Technology, and other parts of its business for the bell ringing.

How to tune in:

Watch the livestream at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nasdaq.com%2Fmarketsite%2Fbell-ringing-ceremony

What’s happening?

With a new Board and new executive leadership team, Frontier rallied around a single purpose: Building Gigabit America. Under its new ticker FYBR, a unique nod to the company’s fiber-forward approach, the business has come a long way. In its first year of transformation, Frontier expanded its total fiber locations to four million (and counting), reached its highest ever Net Promoter Score, and was the first broadband company to launch multi-gig service network wide. A few weeks ago, Frontier also unveiled its new brand and logo, which will be featured in broadcast and live in Times Square.

Now, to celebrate this progress and a bright future, Frontier leaders will ring Nasdaq’s closing bell on May 11. Frontier team members from various areas of the business have been invited to join in the bell ringing to celebrate the shared achievement.

Hear From the CEO:

“We’re proud to ring the Nasdaq bell on the one-year anniversary of Frontier’s relisting last May,” says Frontier CEO Nick Jeffery. “When we ring this bell, we are doing so on behalf of every single person on the Frontier team working hard to Build Gigabit America and deliver first-rate service to our customers. This is another great milestone to celebrate our first year of transformation.”

About Frontier:

Frontier is a leading communications provider offering gigabit speeds to empower and connect millions of consumers and businesses in 25 states. It is building critical digital infrastructure across the country with its fiber-optic network and cloud-based solutions, enabling connections today and future proofing for tomorrow. Rallied around a single purpose, Building Gigabit America™, the company is focused on supporting a digital society, closing the digital divide, and working toward a more sustainable environment. Frontier is preparing today for a better tomorrow. Visit frontier.com.

