Travel + Leisure Co. Names Fiona Downing Chief Membership Officer to Lead Travel Club Businesses

Travel+%2B+Leisure+Co. ( NYSE:TNL, Financial) announced today that Fiona Downing was promoted to the role of Chief Membership Officer of Panorama and Travel + Leisure Club to align the company’s business-to-business (B2B) travel clubs and the direct-to-consumer (D2C) subscription club businesses.

Ms. Downing’s leadership will help optimize organizational and technology resources, to gain greater efficiencies and to support the growth strategy of its travel membership business. In this new role, Downing will also lead product development, and strategic growth initiatives for the Panorama travel and membership business line, and digital marketing and CRM for the company.

“Our company’s mission to put the world on vacation is more important than ever, as people around the globe are once again experiencing the connection, inspiration, and respite that travel offers,” said Olivier Chavy, president of Panorama and Travel + Leisure Club. “We are well-prepared to meet the pent-up demand for travel through our portfolio of clubs, programs, and services — and our leadership team continues to evolve to best support the growth of our business segments. Downing brings more than 30 years of experience with the company’s membership travel business to this new role and her depth of expertise will drive the growth of these new businesses.”

In 2021, Travel + Leisure Co. announced new extensions of its travel business to leverage its nearly 50 years of leadership in membership travel. The Panorama business line operates white-labeled B2B membership clubs through the Panorama+Travel+Solutions brand, providing customized discount travel solutions to membership organizations, companies, and other affinity groups. The growing portfolio of prominent clients with tailored membership travel services includes the National Association of Realtors and NFL Alumni Association. Travel+%2B+Leisure+Club is the company’s consumer travel club that brings the inspiration of Travel + Leisure magazine to life through bookable experiences. The must-have membership for the savvy traveler, the club offers preferred pricing, personal concierge and travel booking service, plus members-only perks and valuable benefits from the world’s most influential travel brand.

A native of Scotland, Downing currently resides in Orlando, Fla, where Travel + Leisure Co. is globally headquartered. She is passionate about the development and advancement of women in the workplace and serves as the Chair of the American Resort Development Association (ARDA) WIN Committee, and serves on the ARDA International Foundation board of directors. She is also a board member of the Visiting Nurse Association Health Group New Jersey.

Travel + Leisure Co. ( NYSE:TNL, Financial) is the world’s leading membership and leisure travel company, with nearly 20 travel brands across its resort, travel club, and lifestyle portfolio. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham+Destinations, the largest vacation ownership company with more than 245 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the world’s foremost membership travel business that includes the largest vacation exchange company and subscription travel brands; and Travel+%2B+Leisure+Group, featuring top travel content and travel services including the brand’s eponymous travel club. At Travel + Leisure Co., our global team of associates brings hospitality to millions each year, turning vacation inspiration into exceptional travel experiences. We put the world on vacation. Learn more at travelandleisureco.com.

