Marchex to Present at the Needham Technology & Media Conference

Marchex (NASDAQ: MCHX), the award-winning AI-powered conversation intelligence company that helps businesses turn strategic insights into the actions that drive their most valued sales outcomes, today announced members of the management team will attend the following conference:

17th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference

Dates: Tuesday, May 17th- Wednesday, May 18th

Location: Westin Grand Central, New York City

Presentation Time: 1x1s only

