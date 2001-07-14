O'Reilly Auto Parts Expands Domo Relationship with Five-Year Enterprise License Agreement

Today Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced that American retailer O’Reilly Auto Parts has signed a five-year renewal agreement and is expanding its current Domo relationship beyond store operations and loss prevention to unlock data value across its entire organization.

Founded in 1957, O’Reilly Auto Parts operates more than 5,800 stores across 47 states, and provides automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories that serve both the professional service providers and do-it-yourself customers.

In 2019, O’Reilly tapped Domo to support the demand for data to optimize store operations and loss prevention. With this new five-year enterprise license agreement, O’Reilly plans to expand its use of Domo to meet the growing demand for data among decision makers in additional functions such as human resources, inventory control, marketing and merchandising.

“With Domo, we’ve improved the process of providing relevant and actionable information to our operators and decision makers, giving us greater agility and allowing us to better serve our customers. With Domo, we can better manage and deliver information to the entire O’Reilly organization faster and more efficiently, while maintaining strong governance and leveraging our existing data investments,” said Jeff Lauro, SVP Information Technology, O’Reilly Auto Parts.

O’Reilly has used Domo to deliver data experiences that support the way its team operates – from mobile-first interactive dashboards that help answer business questions to custom low-code data apps that drive specific actions right where work gets done.

“Before we adopted Domo, our team spent time trying to piece together stacks of PDFs and Excel spreadsheets to gather the information needed to make decisions. Since adopting Domo 2.5 years ago, we have been able to streamline reporting processes and more quickly provide usable information to our field teams, freeing up valuable time for the strategic activity that drives the outcomes we want. It’s exciting to think how our business will further innovate leveraging our new App as we unlock data value across our entire organization. In my mind, creativity is now the only limiting factor to figuring out new ways to put data to work for our organization,” said Brad Beckham, COO, O’Reilly Auto Parts.

Although enterprise data volumes continue to grow and many companies have made massive investments in their data infrastructure, most organizations are only leveraging data effectively in 30% of their business.

“One of Domo’s superpowers is in the last mile of unlocking data value for everyone,” said John Mellor, CEO, Domo. “O’Reilly is out front when it comes to modernizing its business and innovating with data. We’re honored to support them as they push digital transformation into new areas of its organization.”

To learn more about how innovative organizations like O'Reilly are using Domo to get more value from their data, visit Domo.com.

