INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) on Behalf of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of IonQ, Inc. (“IonQ” or the “Company”) (NYSE: IONQ) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On May 3, 2022, Scorpion Capital released a research report alleging, among other things, that IonQ is a “scam built on phony statements about nearly all key aspects of the technology and business.” It further claimed that the Company’ reported “[f]ictitious ‘revenue’ via sham transactions and related-party round-tripping.”

On this news, IonQ’s stock fell $0.71, or 9%, to close at $7.15 per share on May 3, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased IonQ securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220511005355/en/