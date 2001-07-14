Exelon Joins EPRI Climate READi Initiative to Help Lead Multi-Year Climate Resilience Effort

Exelon Corporation (Nasdaq: EXC) today announced it has joined Climate READi, a three-year initiative launched by the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI), aimed at addressing energy system climate resilience and adaptation as extreme weather events continue to increase.

Climate READi will enable global energy companies, climate scientists, regulators, and other stakeholders to proactively analyze and apply climate data, allowing for the planning, design and operation of resilient energy systems of the future. EPRI’s collaborative model will convene the global thought leaders and scientific researchers necessary to build an informed and consistent approach. Exelon is one of 13 anchor companies who have joined the initiative.

“Exelon’s utilities have a track record of exceptionally strong reliability and our investments create a more resilient grid that is better prepared to handle the effects of climate change,” said Calvin Butler, Exelon’s Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. “Climate READi will facilitate the collaboration and robust planning needed to address this challenge. We look forward to partnering with EPRI and others on this critical initiative.”

“As the world’s weather and climate are changing, so too must the energy sector’s approach to ensuring a more resilient power system,” said EPRI President and CEO Arshad Mansoor, who announced the launch of Climate READi at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C. “Proactively strengthening grid resilience against potential climate and weather impacts, now and in the future, will require unprecedented collaboration among the energy sector and its stakeholders.”

Climate READi is one more step in Exelon’s focus on climate change. In addition, Exelon also recently joined the Department of Energy’s Better+Climate+Challenge and made a Path to Clean commitment to reduce Exelon-wide operations-driven emissions by 50 percent by 2030 and to achieve net-zero operational emissions by 2050. The company’s Climate Change Investment Initiative (2c2i) invests $20 million over 10 years in companies with emerging technologies that will drive the clean energy transition and improve grid resilience. Each of the company’s utilities have implemented smart grid technology helping customers reduce energy use. Exelon’s utilities are working to electrify 30 percent of their vehicle fleets by 2025 and 50 percent by 2030, a complement to building out the public electric vehicle infrastructure in the company’s six utility markets.

The 13 founding Climate READi members are: Alliant Energy Corporation, Ameren Corporation, American Electric Power, Consolidated Edison Co. of New York, Exelon Corporation, National Grid PLC, New York Power Authority, Pacific Gas & Electric, Portland General Electric, Puget Sound Energy, Southern California Edison, Southern Company, and WEC Energy Group.

For more information, visit www.epri.com%2FREADi, or email [email protected].

