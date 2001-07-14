SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Labaton Sucharow Investigating Coinbase Global Inc. – COIN

Labaton Sucharow, a nationally ranked and award-winning shareholder rights law firm, announces that it is investigating Coinbase Global Inc. ("Coinbase" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: COIN) for potential violations of the federal securities laws.

On Tuesday, May 10, 2022, Coinbase shares fell more than 15% in after-hours trading after reporting first-quarter results that missed analysts’ revenue estimates.

The stock has lost more than 70% of its value since late March, as a broader slide in tech stocks and the value of cryptocurrencies hit Coinbase particularly hard.

“The crypto assets we hold in custody on behalf of our customers could be subject to bankruptcy proceedings.”

