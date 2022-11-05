Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of ARGENT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC

ARGENT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

100 S. BRENTWOOD BLVD. ST LOUIS, MO 63105

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 180 stocks valued at a total of $3,176,000,000. The top holdings were MSFT(5.91%), AAPL(5.57%), and GOOGL(5.11%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ARGENT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 2,297,399 shares in NAS:NLOK, giving the stock a 1.92% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $27.49 during the quarter.

On 05/11/2022, NortonLifeLock Inc traded for a price of $24.525 per share and a market cap of $14,337,062,000. The stock has returned 18.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NortonLifeLock Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.47, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.44 and a price-sales ratio of 5.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, ARGENT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC bought 169,179 shares of NAS:MSFT for a total holding of 608,764. The trade had a 1.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $300.8.

On 05/11/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $267.12 per share and a market cap of $1,975,182,685,000. The stock has returned 9.98% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 27.56, a price-book ratio of 12.14, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.59 and a price-sales ratio of 10.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

ARGENT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:DHI by 472,445 shares. The trade had a 1.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $86.85.

On 05/11/2022, D.R. Horton Inc traded for a price of $67.11 per share and a market cap of $23,271,311,000. The stock has returned -33.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, D.R. Horton Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 4.75, a price-book ratio of 1.39, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.15 and a price-sales ratio of 0.78.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.61, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

ARGENT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NAS:SBUX by 427,405 shares. The trade had a 1.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $94.44.

On 05/11/2022, Starbucks Corp traded for a price of $71.65 per share and a market cap of $81,785,976,000. The stock has returned -35.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Starbucks Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.90, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.53 and a price-sales ratio of 2.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 311,449-share investment in NAS:SWKS. Previously, the stock had a 1.4% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $140.53 during the quarter.

On 05/11/2022, Skyworks Solutions Inc traded for a price of $102.505 per share and a market cap of $16,439,497,000. The stock has returned -36.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Skyworks Solutions Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.43, a price-book ratio of 3.18, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.83, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.66 and a price-sales ratio of 3.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.54, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

