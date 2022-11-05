Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Wesleyan Assurance Society

Wesleyan Assurance Society recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 98 stocks valued at a total of $821,000,000. The top holdings were MSFT(8.57%), AAPL(5.73%), and GOOGL(3.24%).

During the quarter, Wesleyan Assurance Society bought 51,350 shares of NAS:PYPL for a total holding of 107,350. The trade had a 0.72% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $133.33.

On 05/11/2022, PayPal Holdings Inc traded for a price of $78.17 per share and a market cap of $92,158,939,000. The stock has returned -67.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PayPal Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.14, a price-book ratio of 4.63, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.91 and a price-sales ratio of 3.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.36, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, Wesleyan Assurance Society bought 17,200 shares of NAS:FB for a total holding of 82,855. The trade had a 0.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $250.52.

On 05/11/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $196.01 per share and a market cap of $530,059,092,000. The stock has returned -35.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.95, a price-book ratio of 4.35, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.70 and a price-sales ratio of 4.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.50, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Wesleyan Assurance Society bought 47,500 shares of NYSE:PFE for a total holding of 120,500. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $51.88.

On 05/11/2022, Pfizer Inc traded for a price of $50.13 per share and a market cap of $280,496,719,000. The stock has returned 27.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pfizer Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.39, a price-book ratio of 3.62, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.49 and a price-sales ratio of 3.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Wesleyan Assurance Society bought 15,750 shares of NYSE:DIS for a total holding of 148,703. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $144.79.

On 05/11/2022, The Walt Disney Co traded for a price of $109.07 per share and a market cap of $201,013,640,000. The stock has returned -41.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Walt Disney Co has a price-earnings ratio of 65.72, a price-book ratio of 2.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.30 and a price-sales ratio of 2.78.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Wesleyan Assurance Society reduced their investment in NYSE:VZ by 31,400 shares. The trade had a 0.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.99.

On 05/11/2022, Verizon Communications Inc traded for a price of $48.325 per share and a market cap of $202,296,444,000. The stock has returned -14.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Verizon Communications Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.37, a price-book ratio of 2.42, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.23, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.96 and a price-sales ratio of 1.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

