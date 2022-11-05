Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional, Inc.

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 149 stocks valued at a total of $141,000,000. The top holdings were MPC(2.12%), QQQ(2.09%), and MSFT(2.09%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 24,018-share investment in NAS:AAPL. Previously, the stock had a 2.58% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $168.23 during the quarter.

On 05/11/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $153.58 per share and a market cap of $2,456,283,945,000. The stock has returned 22.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.63, a price-book ratio of 36.50, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.00 and a price-sales ratio of 6.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 34,277-share investment in BATS:NOBL. Previously, the stock had a 2.06% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $93.51 during the quarter.

On 05/11/2022, ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF traded for a price of $91.0042 per share and a market cap of $9,952,635,000. The stock has returned -2.43% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a price-book ratio of 8.47.

The guru established a new position worth 12,490 shares in NYSE:CB, giving the stock a 1.85% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $203.13 during the quarter.

On 05/11/2022, Chubb Ltd traded for a price of $208.295 per share and a market cap of $88,793,393,000. The stock has returned 19.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chubb Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 11.16, a price-book ratio of 1.56, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.33 and a price-sales ratio of 2.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 14,461 shares in NYSE:ETN, giving the stock a 1.51% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $156.72 during the quarter.

On 05/11/2022, Eaton Corp PLC traded for a price of $143.47 per share and a market cap of $58,149,872,000. The stock has returned -2.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Eaton Corp PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 26.35, a price-book ratio of 3.48, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 21.96, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.60 and a price-sales ratio of 2.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.17, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 18,184 shares in NYSE:MDT, giving the stock a 1.33% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $105.61 during the quarter.

On 05/11/2022, Medtronic PLC traded for a price of $102.38 per share and a market cap of $138,208,639,000. The stock has returned -18.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Medtronic PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 28.37, a price-book ratio of 2.63, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.42 and a price-sales ratio of 4.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

