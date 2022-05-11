Departure of Jorge Gomez and Continuation of David Meline as Chief Financial Officer

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2022 / Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA), a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, today announced that its recently appointed Chief Financial Officer, Jorge Gomez, has departed the Company, effective immediately. The announcement follows the May 10 public disclosure by Mr. Gomez's former employer, Dentsply Sirona Inc., of an ongoing internal investigation into certain matters, including financial reporting.

Moderna's recently retired Chief Financial Officer, David Meline, will continue in his role of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) as of May 11 while Moderna reopens its search for a new CFO.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including statements regarding the continuation of David Meline as the Company's Chief Financial Officer. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "may," "should," "could," "expects," "intends," "plans," "aims," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. The forward-looking statements in this press release are neither promises nor guarantees, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond Moderna's control and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, among others, those risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" in Moderna's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and in subsequent filings made by Moderna with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Except as required by law, Moderna disclaims any intention or responsibility for updating or revising any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in the event of new information, future developments or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are based on Moderna's current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof.

