Bergio International Announces Record-Breaking Mother's Day Sales

FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2022 / Bergio International, Inc. ("Bergio," or the "Company") ( OTC PINK:BRGO ), an American holding corporation and global leader in jewelry and fashion tech announces record-breaking Mother's Day sales this year across all platforms. It was able to achieve hyper-growth during the second highest-grossing retail event in eCommerce by leveraging new products, new promotions, eCommerce platforms like Amazon and Etsy, and a tightened supply chain. The success of Mother's Day is the perfect stepping-stone to accelerate Bergio into a stellar 2022.

Berge Abajian, CEO of Bergio International announced, "We had a record-breaking year in April with all our platforms experiencing their best month of sales in 2022. Amazon, Etsy, and Walmart had their second-best month in revenue since their launch. Our new Mother's Day product became our 2nd top seller. And, our Shopify store repeatedly had some of its highest single-day sales. Amazon surpassed $500,000 in sales year to date. In April, it almost broke $175,000 in revenue and doubled its sales from March. We are also on track to beat April's figures in May."

Jonathan Foltz, President of Aphrodite's and Chief Lead of Emerging Technologies at Bergio, stated, "As the eCommerce world continues to see one of the most massive shifts in digital marketing that it has ever seen, we are betting big with Amazon and with data. One of the biggest shifts has come from IOS14 changes last year. Since then, we have doubled down on our data analysis using a variety of new software stacks, to give us proper analytics since Facebook/Instagram data has completely lost its reliability. We have found and continue to find better ways to see how our data responds to all the social platforms. We're excited to continue working on Amazon and using the new data, which is not privy to many companies, to our advantage."

Berge concluded, "Mother's Day is a huge sales event. We're thrilled with our fantastic results with our Q2 revenue figures already almost double that of Q1. With profit margins being higher than previous quarters, we anticipate a profitable second quarter."

Bergio is looking to expand into the NFT space, seek more acquisitions to further enhance the bottom line, and streamline supply chain logistics. There are two unique collections also launching shortly with one specifically designed by Bergio as a collaboration with Aphrodite's. Bergio still plans to launch its fine and bridal jewelry brand online to compete with the major players in the jewelry space.

2022 Mother's Day Achievements

April 2022 Launched Mother's Day new products and promotions Shopify had its best month in sales this year and also some of its highest single-day sales Amazon had its best month of 2022 and second-best month overall in sales, almost breaking $175,000 in revenue and doubling its sales from March Amazon surpassed half a million in sales year to date with $250,000 in the past 30 days on Amazon USA With almost $50,000 in revenue, Etsy also had its best month of 2022 and second-best month overall in sales, nearly doubling sales from the previous month Walmart also had its best month of the year and second-best month overall in sales, almost tripling sales from March

May 2022 Scaled for Mother's Day All platforms: Shopify, Amazon, Etsy, and Walmart are on track to have higher sales than in April Shopify had its highest single-day sales in 2022, exceeding over 6 figures Etsy posted its best single day in sales this year with a profit margin of over 75% Walmart posted its second-best month in sales of 2022 and already almost doubled its Q2 sales from Q1



All sales figures and data are preliminary, unaudited, and are based on the information currently available to the Company through its sales reporting system.

About Bergio International, Inc.

The Bergio brand, the primary portfolio asset, is associated with high-quality, handcrafted, and individually designed pieces with a European sensibility, Italian craftsmanship, and a bold flair for the unexpected. Established in 1995, Bergio's signature innovative design, coupled with extraordinary diamonds and precious stones, earned the company recognition as a highly sought-after purveyor of rare and exquisite treasures from around the globe. With family jewelry roots reaching back to the 1930s, founder, CEO, and designer Berge Abajian is a third-generation jeweler, blending superior knowledge in design and manufacturing to create unparalleled collections in craftsmanship and style. The Bergio brand features fine jewelry, silver fashion jewelry, bridal, couture, and leather accessories, ranging in price from $50 to $250,000. For further information, please visit www.bergio.com .

This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding our business strategy and plans as well as expectations of future growth, all of which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are not historical in nature and include those related to future financial and operating results, benefits, and synergies of the combined companies, statements concerning the Company's outlook, pricing trends, and forces within the industry, the completion dates of capital projects, expected sales growth, cost reduction strategies, and their results, long-term goals of the Company and other statements of expectations, beliefs, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends, and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual results due to a variety of factors, including changes in the general economy; changes in demand for the Company's products or in the cost and availability of its raw materials; the actions of its competitors; the success of our customers; technological change; changes in employee relations; government regulations; litigation, including its inherent uncertainty; difficulties in plant operations and materials; transportation, environmental matters; and other unforeseen circumstances. A number of these factors are discussed in the Company's previous filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including those detailed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the SEC. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this press release. The safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act") protects companies from liability for their forward-looking statements if they comply with the requirements of the Act.

