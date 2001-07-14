Ventas Earns 2022 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year, Energy Management Award

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR), a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), is proud to announce it has received the 2022 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year – Energy Management Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S. Department of Energy for the second consecutive year.

Reflecting its strong energy management practices, Ventas also ranks as the

Top ENERGY STAR certified owner of 2021 ENERGY STAR certified senior housing communities and

Top ENERGY STAR certified owner/operator of medical office buildings (MOB), with its wholly owned MOB management and leasing subsidiary, Lillibridge Healthcare Services.

“By aligning our practices with ENERGY STAR guidelines, Ventas has developed a comprehensive approach to energy management throughout our extensive portfolio, which we intend to accelerate,” said Kelly Meissner, Ventas Vice President, Corporate ESG & Sustainability. “We complement our energy management practices with ongoing targeted capital investment in energy efficiency, advancing our commitment to achieve net-zero operational carbon emissions by 2040,” she concluded.

Ventas announced its pledge+to+achieve+net-zero+operational+carbon+emissions+by+2040 earlier this year.

“We know it’s going to take all of us working together to tackle the climate crisis, and the 2022 ENERGY STAR award-winning partners are demonstrating what it takes to build a more sustainable future,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “These companies are showing once again that taking action in support of a clean energy economy can be good not only for the environment, but also for business and customers.”

Each year, the ENERGY STAR program honors a group of businesses and organizations that have made outstanding contributions to protecting the environment through superior energy achievements. ENERGY STAR award winners lead their industries in the production, sale, and adoption of energy-efficient products, homes, buildings, services, and strategies. These efforts are essential to fighting the climate crisis and protecting public health.

Winners are selected from a network of thousands of ENERGY STAR partners. For a complete list of 2022 winners and more information about ENERGY STAR’s awards program, visit energystar.gov%2Fawardwinners.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc., an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns a diversified portfolio of over 1,200 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Ventas uses the power of its capital to unlock the value of senior living communities; life science, research & innovation properties; medical office & outpatient facilities, hospitals and other healthcare real estate. A globally recognized real estate investment trust, Ventas follows a successful long-term strategy, proven over more than 20 years, built on diversification of property types, capital sources and industry leading partners, financial strength and flexibility, consistent and reliable growth and industry-leading ESG achievements, managed by a collaborative and experienced team dedicated to its stakeholders.

About Lillibridge

A wholly owned property management and leasing subsidiary of Ventas, Lillibridge Healthcare Services devises real estate solutions for healthcare providers seeking quality facilities. With rising demand for outpatient healthcare real estate, the firm offers prime medical office space to health systems, physicians and other medical service groups.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500®—rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $500 billion in energy costs and achieve more than 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR’s impacts can be found at www.energystar.gov%2Fimpacts and state-level information can be found at www.energystar.gov%2Fstatefacts.

