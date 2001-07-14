Sinclair Names Ryan Moore Chief Revenue Officer and SVP of Digital Sales and Sports

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ: SBGI) today announced Ryan Moore has been named Chief Revenue Officer/SVP of Digital Sales and Sports.

Moore was previously the company’s Senior Vice President of Digital Sales, a position he has held since 2019. In addition to continuing oversight for all broadcast digital sales and Compulse, Sinclair’s marketing technology and managed services company, Moore will add oversight of revenue and sales strategy for Tennis, Stadium, and Bally Sports.

In making the announcement, Rob Weisbord, COO and President of Broadcast said, “Ryan is a strong financial leader with expertise in cross-platform sales. He has a successful history overseeing the company’s digital revenue strategy, and the expansion of his responsibilities to include sales and revenue growth strategies across Sinclair’s sports properties was an easy decision. We are excited to elevate Ryan to this new role as we enhance the experience for consumers and continue to drive business growth.”

Moore joined Sinclair in 2013 and has held several executive sales leadership positions including, Vice President of Digital Sales, Senior Director of Digital Sales and Director of National Digital Sales. Prior to joining Sinclair, Moore held sales leadership roles with Fisher Communications and Belo Corp.

“This is an exciting time in our industry, especially for a company with the entrepreneurial spirit of Sinclair. I am proud to have this opportunity to scale company growth, connect with our customers and support the omnichannel sales initiatives across our news, sports and digital teams. I am grateful for the support of my family as we embark on this new adventure in my career,” said Moore.

Moore holds a BA in Communications from Seattle University.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. is a diversified media company and a leading provider of local sports and news. The Company owns and/or operates 21 regional sports network brands; owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets, owns multiple national networks including Tennis Channel and Stadium; and has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital and streaming platforms NewsON and STIRR. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

