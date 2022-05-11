Xcelerate, Inc. Announces Appointment of New Board Member

MAULDIN, SC / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2022 / Xcelerate, Inc. (OTC PINK:XCRT) recently announced that it had signed a purchase agreement to acquire a portfolio of patents, patents pending and technology licenses from HS Pharmaceuticals LLC, a company engaged in oncology research and the development of human and animal health care and medical products, as well as cosmetics and beauty products.

Today, the Company is pleased to announce that Mr. Jon Wilken, President and CEO of HS Pharmaceuticals is joining the Board of Directors of Xcelerate, Inc. Jon Wilken is a 30-year veteran of the retail food industry. He is the former President and CEO of BILO Inc., a supermarket chain which at the time of his employment was wholly owned by Ahold NV of The Netherlands. While Jon was at BILO, the company employed approximately 26,000 associates and operated over 400 retail supermarkets and convenience stores in four Southeastern States with annual sales of approximately $4.0 Billion. Since leaving Ahold/BILO in 2002 Jon has pursued entrepreneurial business ventures including partnering in a 250+ acre commercial and retail real estate planned development, The Point, in Greenville, South Carolina. The project to date has a Whole Foods supermarket, a retail shopping center, several restaurants, over 500 apartments, 8 hotels, and a 40-acre TD Bank call center campus.

"The Board and I welcome Jon and look forward to collaborating with him on the various projects and, more especially, assisting in assimilating the recently acquired patent portfolio into our business plan. Jon has spent years coordinating the development of these patents and coordinating the efforts of various research scientists and universities." said Xcelerate CEO Michael O'Shea. "HS Pharmaceuticals has been shepherding these patents for the last 10+ years in conjunction with world renowned scientists and universities and we are excited to take this amazing intellectual property to the next level."

"I am looking forward to joining Mike and his team of health care and research professionals at XCRT. HS Pharma and its team of scientific and medical research professionals are committed to pursuing our promising researching in the fields of wound healing, oncology, bone regeneration, and autoimmune disorders, we are excited about the possibilities" commented Jon Wilken, President and CEO of HS Pharmaceuticals.

Vince Sordello, COO, HSP, will continue to monitor and maintain our patent (IP) portfolio and guide our research as we continue our quest for medical breakthrough science in wound healing, oncology, bone regeneration and autoimmune therapies.

About Xcelerate, Inc.

Xcelerate is a start-up, development stage company that has assembled an Advisory Board of internationally renowned translational clinicians and engineers to assist the Company in identifying and acquiring cutting-edge engineering technological advancements and intellectual property, most of which does not have immediately obvious applications to medical technology and clinical care. The Company goal is to acquire innovation at the engineering/patent level and develop med tech and clinical care applications.

Xcelerate has also recently acquired a 51% ownership interest in AfiyaSasa Africa, LLC a start-up medical technology and virtual health company, recently founded by Dr. Dilan Ellegala and Doyle Word. This technology is centered around patented and patent pending software that uses and incorporates artificial intelligence ("AI") and Augmented Reality ("AR") licensed from AdviNOW.

For more information, visit the company's website at http://Xcelerate.Global/

