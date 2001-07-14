Award-Winning NBC reporter Michele Tafoya joins the Salem Podcast Network

Salem+Media+Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) announced today that Salem Podcast Network has signed former NBC Sideline Reporter Michele Tafoya to host a new podcast called “Sideline Sanity”. The podcast, which will air four episodes a week beginning Monday, May 23rd, will focus on life, politics, and world news.

“I’m thrilled to launch my first podcast with the Salem Podcast Network,” Michele said. “It’s exciting to join the chorus of talented Salem voices discussing the historic issues facing America and the world.”

The Salem Podcast network launched in January 2021 and is already ranked as the 11th most listened to podcast network on the Triton Digital platform, with 17 million average downloads per month.

“I cannot wait for the rest of the country to get to know Minnesota’s own Michele Tafoya beyond her successful years of reporting from the sidelines,” said Salem Twin Cities General Manager Nic Anderson. “She’s full of insight, passionate about her platform and she’s ready to speak her mind. And Salem Media-Twin Cities is eager to help as we produce her podcast for a national audience and look forward to working with her locally as opportunities arise,” added Anderson.

Michele Tafoya is an award-winning sportscaster and political commentator. Michele recently announced her retirement as the longtime sideline reporter for NBC's Sunday Night Football. Since her start with the network in 2011, Michele has won four Emmys for her work on the field in the Outstanding Sports Personality –Sports Reporter category and has recently been nominated a tenth time for the 2021-2022 season. Michele is the only reporter nominated every year of the award’s existence. After her last game at Superbowl LVI in 2022, she announced her involvement as co-chair for Republican candidate Kendall Qualls' campaign for governor of Minnesota. She also recently appeared as a guest host on THE VIEW as well, holding her own and speaking her truth alongside the panel.

With a career spanning over 30 years, Michele is a versatile talent who has covered nearly every sport, from the Super Bowl LII (2018) to the 2016 Olympic Summer Games in Rio, Brazil. She has helped pave the way for the younger generation of women sportscasters and cares deeply about making a difference in this country. Tafoya received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Mass Communications from the University of California, Berkeley in 1988, and a Master's degree in Business Administration from the University of Southern California in 1991. She currently resides in Minnesota with her family.

ABOUT SALEM MEDIA GROUP:

Salem Media Group is America’s leading multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content, with media properties comprising radio, digital media and book and newsletter publishing. Each day Salem serves a loyal and dedicated audience of listeners and readers numbering in the millions nationally. With its unique programming focus, Salem provides compelling content, fresh commentary and relevant information from some of the most respected figures across the Christian and conservative media landscape. Learn more about Salem Media Group, Inc. at www.salemmedia.com, Facebook and Twitter.

