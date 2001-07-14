Illinois American Water Investing approximately $4 Million to Replace over 8,000 Feet of Water Main in Streator Water System

Illinois American Water is investing approximately $4 million to replace over 8,000 feet, or 1.5 miles, of water main throughout the Streator water system. Much of the water main installed will be increased in size to support water flow and pressure for continued water quality and fire protection.

The work includes projects across the City of Streator. Work kicked off this month and is expected to be completed by the end of 2022. Work will occur in the following areas:

E. Broadway St. between Otter Creek St. and Iowa Ave.

W. Grant St. between Lowden Rd. and Van Buren St.

S. Illinois St. from E. 12 th St., heading south

St., heading south E. Stanton St. between N. Bloomington St. and N. Park St.

Pine Tree Dr. between Helen St. and Meadow Ln.

Holly Wheeler, superintendent of operations, explained the company works to replace aging infrastructure, such as water mains on an annual basis. She said, “Like other water systems across the country, our water infrastructure is reaching the end of its useful lifespan. Strategic investments support continued reliable water service for future generations.”

While construction is occurring motorists should use caution when driving in the construction areas and obey traffic signs, detour routes and flaggers. Wheeler said, “The safety of our team and customers is our number one priority. We plan to work as quickly and safely as possible on the water main replacement projects. We thank our customers for their understanding as we upgrade our water system.”

Customers affected by a water main replacement project will be notified via a letter about the impact and any necessary steps. The letter will include a local contact for questions. In addition, Illinois American Water and the contractor(s) on the projects will provide continuous updates as work occurs. These updates may be provided via door hangers as well as via Illinois American Water’s customer notification system which contact customers via phone, phone and text, or email based on the customer preferences.

Customers are encouraged to use the company’s web self-service portal at www.illinoisamwater.com to enter their contact information and preferences. Customers who do not have internet access can contact the customer service center at 800-422-2782 to update their contact information. To learn more about Illinois American Water please visit www.illinoisamwater.com.

About Illinois American Water – Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people. American Water also operates a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water ( NYSE:AWK, Financial) is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220511005879/en/