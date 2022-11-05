Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of PRIMECAP Management

PRIMECAP Management recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) Company was founded in September 1983 in Pasadena, California. It manages Vanguard's PRIMECAP Fund, Vanguard Capital Opportunity Fund, and Vanguard PRIMECAP Core Fund. It also manages PRIMECAP ODYSSEY FUNDS. PRIMECAP was founded by Chairman and Chief Investment Officer HOWARD B. SCHOW, Vice Chairman MITCHELL J. MILIAS, and President THEO A. KOLOKOTRONES.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 340 stocks valued at a total of $132,578,000,000. The top holdings were LLY(6.24%), MSFT(3.64%), and AMGN(2.87%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:SCHW by 10,559,260 shares. The trade had a 0.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $88.05.

On 05/11/2022, Charles Schwab Corp traded for a price of $65.72 per share and a market cap of $128,006,353,000. The stock has returned -8.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Charles Schwab Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 24.46, a price-book ratio of 2.75, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.14 and a price-sales ratio of 6.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.08, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 1,613,052 shares. The trade had a 0.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $300.8.

On 05/11/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $262.34 per share and a market cap of $1,951,585,567,000. The stock has returned 9.98% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 27.24, a price-book ratio of 11.99, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.35 and a price-sales ratio of 10.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 4,314,961-share investment in NAS:NUAN. Previously, the stock had a 0.17% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $55.3 during the quarter.

On 05/11/2022, Nuance Communications Inc traded for a price of $55.99 per share and a market cap of $17,882,407,000. The stock has returned 33.06% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Nuance Communications Inc has a price-book ratio of 11.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 177.79 and a price-sales ratio of 13.03.

PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:LLY by 817,450 shares. The trade had a 0.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $256.89.

On 05/11/2022, Eli Lilly and Co traded for a price of $289.025 per share and a market cap of $281,103,361,000. The stock has returned 48.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Eli Lilly and Co has a price-earnings ratio of 44.42, a price-book ratio of 30.14, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 33.91 and a price-sales ratio of 9.17.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.39, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) bought 3,852,666 shares of NAS:INTC for a total holding of 43,253,961. The trade had a 0.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.59.

On 05/11/2022, Intel Corp traded for a price of $42.99 per share and a market cap of $176,098,846,000. The stock has returned -18.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intel Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 7.16, a price-book ratio of 1.71, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.34 and a price-sales ratio of 2.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

