Turquoise Hill Announces Results of Voting for Directors

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSX: TRQ) (NYSE: TRQ) (“Turquoise Hill” or the “Company”) today announced that the nominees set forth in its management proxy circular dated March 30, 2022 were elected as directors of Turquoise Hill. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the annual meeting of shareholders, which took place on May 11, 2022, are set out below.

Election of Directors

According to votes received, each of the following eight management nominees was elected as a director of Turquoise Hill to hold office until the Company’s next annual meeting of shareholders or until the director’s successor is elected or appointed, with the following results:

Name of Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld George Burns 146,135,699 89.30% 17,515,069 10.70% Caroline Donally 146,039,082 89.24% 17,611,686 10.76% R. Peter Gillin 137,359,012 83.93% 26,291,756 16.07% Alfred P. Grigg 141,613,637 86.53% 22,037,131 13.47% Stephen Jones 143,288,704 87.56% 20,362,064 12.44% Russel C. Robertson 142,576,987 87.12% 21,073,781 12.88% Maryse Saint-Laurent 142,659,877 87.17% 20,990,891 12.83% Steve Thibeault 145,569,018 88.95% 18,081,750 11.05%

Final results on all matters voted on at the annual meeting of shareholders will be filed on SEDAR.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill is an international mining company focused on the operation and continued development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine in Mongolia, which is the Company’s principal and only material mineral resource property. Turquoise Hill’s ownership of the Oyu Tolgoi mine is held through a 66% interest in Oyu Tolgoi LLC (Oyu Tolgoi); Erdenes Oyu Tolgoi LLC (Erdenes), a Mongolian state-owned entity, holds the remaining 34% interest.

